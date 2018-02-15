A family pet missing from Strathclyde Park leaves Paisley family distraught

A young family, whose new-born son survived a life-threatening illness against the odds, have been left devastated after their beloved family dog went missing at Strathclyde Country Park on Sunday afternoon.

Nero, a one-year-old miniature dachshund, ran off from a meeting of a local Facebook group, Dachshunds Around Glasgow, and hasn’t been seen since.

The distinctive silver-dapple sausage dog was last spotted leaving Car Park Four at around 1.30pm.

Colette and Christina, from Paisley, have been spending all their available time at the park in Motherwell looking for Nero, including overnight watches, and are having to balance this with the demands of looking after their young children, 12-week-old Arlo and 11-year-old Latisha.

Nero’s disappearance is the second tragedy to befall the couple recently after baby Arlo was born in November by emergency caesarean section two weeks early. He had to be immediately whisked away from his mother to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow where he underwent two operations and had 75 per cent of his large intestine removed. “We were told he might not survive the operation,” Colette said. Arlo spent the first five weeks of his life in hospital and is now recovering. He has been accompanying his mothers to search for their family pet, with nearby theme park M&D’s providing a place to feed and change him.

The pooch’s favourite snack, barbecued sausage, has been left to tempt him back, along with clothes and blankets belonging to his family.

A more spiritual approach is being taken by many in the growing dachshund community, who have been holding candle-lit vigils in their homes every night at 9pm.

Nero is a silver-dapple miniature dachshund with a white patch on his chest. When he disappeared he was wearing a harness with his name on the side. He was also wearing a collar with the owner’s information on the tag.

“We just want him home. He’s a pest but such a loving, loyal dog. He’s such a happy wee dog – he doesn’t bark, he meows like a cat – but when he gets scared he’s very scared. We just want him home to give him huge cuddles and never let him go,” Colette said.

If you spot Nero you can contact Colette Morrin on: getnerohome@gmail.com