Underage drinking campaign rolled out across the region

An award-winning campaign aimed at tackling underage drinking, piloted originally in Motherwell and Wishaw, is now running in three new areas of Scotland, with more planning to introduce it.

It aims to raise awareness of the negative effects and offence of buying alcohol for under 18s, known as a proxy purchase.

The ‘You’re Asking For It’ campaign was first trialled in the area in 2015 and was delivered across North Lanarkshire last year.

At an event in Motherwell earlier this year campaigners shared experiences of delivering the campaign and its impact. The event, with attendees from local authorities, Police Scotland, the retail sector, alcohol producers and health workers also saw the launch of the website www.youreaskingforit.com to support areas wishing to roll out the campaign.

As a result the campaign is currently running across Glasgow, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire and Burntisland in Fife with more communities looking to run the campaign including Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverclyde.

John Lee, chairman of the SAIP Campaigns Group and Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Scottish Grocers’ Federation said: “Interest in the campaign has been high. It is great seeing other parts of Scotland picking it up and rolling it out.

“We know from our evaluation this campaign has a positive impact in tackling underage drinking. We will be assessing the results from the new areas running the campaign to feed into our plans for 2019. Our aim is to see it rolled out nationally.”