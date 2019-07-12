This is what you can rent for £1,000 per month across the UK
Renting prices and what you could bag yourself for a £1,000 vary wildly across the UK.
With the current average UK rent sitting at £934, according to HomeLet, this is a roundup of where you could call home on a £1,000 budget.
1. Studio Flat, Tudor Close, Brixton, London
This delightful studio apartment boasts access to a residents' only swimming pool. communal grounds and a resident porter. Wonderfully decorated, the flat features a good sized studio room and modern kitchen. 900 pcm
This recently completed flat is situated in the converted Mile End School building, which includes lift access and two private parking spaces. Boasts a master bedroom with spacious en-suite shower room. 1000 pcm