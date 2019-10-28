These are the best and worst hotel chains in Britain according to customers

Britannia has been rated the worst hotel chain by customers for the seventh year running, while Premier Inn and Wetherspoon hotels topped the poll. 8,000 customers rated more than 40 different hotel chains on issues like cleanliness, customer service and value for money. The chains were given a percentage for overall performance. In some of the worst cases at Britannia Hotels, stains not visible to the naked eye showed up on bed sheets and in bathtubs under UV light. Which? Travel’s Rory Boland said: “There really is no excuse for the grubby bathtubs and filthy rooms that we have seen year after year with Britannia, so it is best to avoid them.” These are the top 5 best and worst rated hotel chains.

1. Premier Inn Customer score: 79 per cent (average price paid: 70) other Buy a Photo

2. Wetherspoon Hotels Customer score: 79 per cent (average price paid: 60) other Buy a Photo

3. Hilton Garden Inn Customer score: 78 per cent (average price paid: 100) other Buy a Photo

4. Radisson Blu Edwardian Customer score: 77 per cent (average price paid: 139) other Buy a Photo

View more