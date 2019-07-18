Pensioners are missing out

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows is calling on pensioners to apply for Pension Credits as figures show over £8m is going unclaimed in her constituency alone.

Pension Credits are available to help pay for essential items, utilities and social activities. Single people could access up to £167.25 per week, and couples up to £255.25.

Figures from Independent Age show 120,000 pensioners are not claiming their entitlement across Scotland, amounting to £324m. Across the UK it is expected 1.3m are missing out on £3.5bn.

Pension Credit uptake has not increased beyond 63 per cent over ten years, and now Mrs Fellows is backing Independent Age’s calls for the UK Government to increase uptake to at least 95 per cent by 2022 and 100 per cent by 2025.

Pension Credits can be backdated to May 14 if applied for before August 14.

Mrs Fellows, the SNP’s Pensioners’ Champion, said: “Pension Credits can ensure the independence and dignity of people in their old age. While people face greater and greater financial strain, it’s important people maximise their income.

“The UK Government recoups every penny that goes unclaimed and seems to be making no real effort to maximise uptake, we must ensure our communities take advantage of what’s available.”

People can claim by calling 0800 99 1234.