Parents in Motherwell are up in arms over North Lanarkshire’s Council’s decision to remove a well-used play park

Parents and children are upset after council employees arrived on site to dismantle and remove the children’s play park at Sannox Drive in Motherwell.

Local councillor Meghan Gallacher, who represents the Motherwell West ward, visited the site last Monday following an email sent to all three ward councillors, advising that the play park was to be taken down and would not be replaced.

Cllr Gallacher told the Times and Speaker that the council has advised her that the reason for its removal is related to compliance issues within the play area.

Councillor Gallacher has now written to the Play Services Manager asking for the Council to consult residents on the prospect of a new play park being built at the old location.

Commenting, Councillor Gallacher said: “The play park at Sannox Drive was located near housing and local schools. It was the perfect location for families to bring their children to play and I am deeply disappointed to see it gone.

“Whilst I agree with the decision to dismantle the old play park, I feel that this removes yet another facility for young people to use within the Motherwell area.

“It is for this reason that the council must consult local residents on the prospect of building a new play park at the old location.”

We have reached out to North Lanarkshire Council for a comment on what the specific problem was relating to compliance issues.