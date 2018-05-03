Lanarkshire fitness team scale new heights for charity

A fitness team has battled to the top of a Spanish mountain in a marathon bid to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Team Morphfit flew to Spain with only a 16-hour window to fly to Malaga, transfer to the Marbella region, climb the 4,000-ft La Concha Mountain within four hours and fly back to Glasgow.

Kenneth Muir and Nicola Reilly-Pollock with the sponsorship cheque.

During the event, the Team Morphfit justgiving page was trending at number three of 38,000 justgiving pages, as contributions rolled in.

The team eventually raised £16,000, exceeding the £10,000 target for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Kenneth Muir, who owns Body Morph Fitness in Hamilton, has previously fought cancer and he organised the challenge for his cousin, Claire Hale, 67, from Bothwell, who is currently facing the disease.

Kenneth said: “Claire has recently undergone life-saving treatment at the Beatson in Glasgow and, being a cancer survivor myself, I wanted to do something that had never been done before to raise money for the charity.

“Her fight with cancer inspired me to raise funds for the charity as a thank-you for the amazing work that they do giving patients and families hope. We provide fitness and wellbeing services to the general public as well as working with special population groups, who have acknowledged health issues such as cancer, cardiac and diabetes.”

Nicola Reilly-Pollock from Motherwell, took part in the climb. She delivers the gentle exercise programme for cancer patients at the Beatson on behalf of Body Morph Fitness.

Kenneth said: “Claire was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 after going to the hospital feeling extremely unwell.

“After a CT scan she was diagnosed and told that it was inoperable and incurable.”

She has undergone three rounds of chemotherapy, surgery to remove the tumour and a clinical trial.

Claire said: “It’s been a long, hard road and not quite over yet for me, but, without the support of my family and friends, combined with the constant care and monitoring from the Beatson, I wouldn’t have come through this ordeal that so many people have to face.

“The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre is an amazing place and deserves all the help and support possible to continue the wonderful work that they do.

“I, and so many others, cannot thank them enough.”