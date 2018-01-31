In pictures: Appeal to re-home snakes which have been waiting for four years on new owner

This National Serpent Day (February 1) the Scottish SPCA is hoping to find new homes for some of its more slithery residents.

The animal charity is currently caring for over 60 snakes at their nine Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centres across Scotland.

Those looking for a home include Sage and Parsley, who have both been looking for a new owner for over four years.

Diane Aitchison, Scottish SPCA Edinburgh Centre manager, said, “Sage and Parsley are garter snakes who were born in our care. They’re friendly and great to handle but they’ve been overlooked for so long now.

“They’re our longest staying residents, with the next being Snowflake from our centre in Aberdeen, who arrived into the centre just 117 days after Sage and Parsley were born.

“Though they don’t play fetch or come when you call their name, snakes are great pets for any reptile lover.

“It’s upsetting to hear that they make up eight of our ten longest staying residents.”

Diane added: “If anyone would like to meet one of the snakes in our care they should pop along to their local centre any day (closed Tuesday) 10am to 4pm.”

Anyone who can offer Sage or Parsley a suitable new home is being asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Edinburgh on 03000 999 999.

To see more of the snakes and other exotic animals looking for a new home, visit the Scottish SPCA Re-homing page here.