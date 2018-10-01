Glasgow RAF concert-goers warned against ticket re-sale sites

Ticket buyers for the RAF in Concert tour, which arrives at Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow this Wednesday (3 October), are being warned against purchasing from secondary ticket websites.

Event organiser, the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE), is telling people to check the concert venue’s official box office before paying unnecessarily obscene prices on ticket resale websites.

The warning comes after RAFCTE was made aware of concert tickets being resold for £93 – a whopping nine times their face value!

This isn’t the first time that touts have been in the spotlight – global superstar Ed Sheeran was forced to cancel 10,000 sales when tickets for his tour were discovered on resale websites at inflated prices, including one pair of tickets that were being sold for an eye-watering cost of £174,000.

RAFCTE marketing director Shane Bellamy said: “We’re keen for as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the impressive sounds of the RAF Bands while we celebrate 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

“We would urge anyone interested in attending to purchase tickets at the correct value from the official website or directly from the relevant venue.

“Seats are still available so there is simply no need to pay anything above the face value of the ticket and you can buy with confidence that funds raised will go towards the excellent work of the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust”.

The RAF in Concert tour marks the end of a series of exciting events that have been staged around the UK this year serving to commemorate and celebrate the Royal Air Force as well as inspiring the next generation of Servicemen and women.

The concert is the last official event marking the centenary and will feature an entertaining programme of music that showcases the performers’ virtuosity as well as reflecting the modern Royal Air Force of today.

From rousing military marches to toe-tapping big band numbers and timeless classical pieces, accomplished musicians from the RAF’s principal bands and Salon Orchestra are set to deliver a rousing finale to the first 100 years of the RAF.

Audiences will be treated to classic military tunes including the The Dambusters March and Spitfire Fugue as well as the big band sound of Glenn Miller’s In the Mood and Keep ‘em Flying. Also taking to the stage will be RAF vocalists Corporal Matthew Walker and Senior Aircraftwoman Philippa Hobbs performing some hugely popular songs including Come Fly With Me, Mr Blue Sky, and Miss Otis Regrets.

For up-to-date ticket prices and availability visit RAF in Concert website