Handbags, gladrags and drag queens on the menu for a boozy brunch at Embargo

Rujazzle - you dazzle!

Sequins, style and sass take top billing on the menu for Embargo’s Boozy Brunch as Callum Raymond Young, General Manager explains: “With the easing of restrictions I wanted to have an event for people to look forward to, and what better way to perk up people sprits than with a fabulous drag performance paired up with a boozy brunch. This will be a fabulous showcase of Glasgow’s vast and talented drag scene!”

As the pint-sized princess of Scotland, Skinny Minnie proves good things do come in small, hairy packages. She was the winner of Glasgow’s Best Drag Newcomer 2020, is a notorious lip sync assassin, and an overall explosion of high energy all in a five foot frame! Skinny Minnie performs cheesy noughties pop, musical theatre, recent chart bangers and all the drag classics along with a hearty serving of dance, with a side of cutesy, a sprinkle of campy and a full buffet platter of body hair. Listen up for the soundtrack which fuses camp and high energy meet — so basically, anything by Steps!

CJ Banks is known for her wacky, bizarre and fabulous brand of drag madness, a jack of many trades, whether she’s singing, dancing, flipping upside down or lip synching, she’s sure to leave you entertained and slightly confused. Her act will go down a storm for fans of musical theatre, camp shenanigans and there’s a touch of top 40 tunes for the kids. Expect death defying stunts, high energy movement and an unhinged jaw that will leave you speechless.

Chucky in all her glory

The Queen of Malta herself, Chucky is a camp, comedy performer who brings the sun and the sass to any stage she’s on. A stand-up comic to the core, things are never too serious when Chucky is around.

From Broadway belters to diva powerhouses, Chucky is happiest with her mouth wide open, there will be guaranteed giggles, an absolute tune to sing along to, and maybe even her trademark Big Girl Death Drop™ to boot.

If it’s camp, Chucky has her stilettoes on it! And if you want to treat her to a drink, she’d happily cool down with a Oriental Iced Tea.

Somewhere between gorgeous and the most fabulous ridiculousness, let us introduce you to Rujazzle, a Glaswegian glamourpuss! Colourful, cultured and creative, she's toured the UK and Europe with some of drag's biggest names, produced shows around the city and has exhibited her drag in the V&A! Her soundtrack is laced with 80s throwbacks, camp classics and her own signature comedic mixes.

Skinnie Minnie - what more can we say?

There you have it, a spectacular line-up for a Sunday brunch you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now priced £35 and include a brunch dish of your choice and it includes four drinks.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/embargos-drag-boozy-brunch-tickets-164124979231

C J Banks can be a lot of fun