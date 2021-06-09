A personalised funeral shares special memories, and brings smiles as well as tears.

Fosters will open its Motherwell funeral home on Monday, June 14.

Located directly opposite Primark within Motherwell Shopping Centre, the highly trained and friendly team can guide you through their range of affordable and personalised funeral services.

Julie Stewart, who has been a funeral arranger for 18 years explains: “At Fosters we believe that personalising a funeral to reflect an individual’s life can bring great comfort.

“When a family talks about the person who has passed away, we listen very carefully, picking up on little details and making suggestions for how you can incorporate them into the service.

“We do our very best to accommodate all requests and help you give your loved one a fitting final farewell.”

And it needn’t be expensive – at Fosters in Motherwell, personalised funerals start from only £1,995, meaning you’ll have more to spend on things like a wake, a headstone or a memorial.

Often called a Celebration of Life, a personalised funeral shares special memories, and brings smiles as well as tears.

Personal tributes can include something as simple as picking a few flowers from a loved one's garden.

There are lots of simple ways to personalise a funeral ranging from sharing a slideshow of images during the service, to more unique touches such as a colourful coffin or a piper.

Julie adds: “One family told us that their mum had been a keen gardener and that even in her 80s she still loved pottering in her garden.

“She grew yellow roses and said they meant her garden always had sunshine, even when it was a rainy day. When her kids and grandkids were young, she’d taught them how to plant seeds and would hand out pocket money for weeding and cutting the grass.

“For this lady’s funeral we suggested that the family pick a few roses from their mum’s garden to include in her funeral flowers and our funeral conductors wore yellow ties to the service.

“As a final tribute the family chose Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles as the song to leave the service too. Often it’s the simplest of gestures that can mean so much.”

Another suggestion for personalising a funeral is to drive past a place that holds sentimental value on route to the funeral. This could be a family home, a football ground or past a favourite view.

At Fosters their personalised funerals include the price of a hearse, however they can arrange for a horse‐drawn hearse or even a motorbike escort if something more unique feels more appropriate.

Giving your loved one a dignified send‐off needn’t cost the earth. That’s why Fosters have a range of funerals to fit different needs and budgets, and with clear pricing there will never be any hidden costs.

Call Fosters Motherwell on 01698 594 016 to learn more about their personalised funerals which start from £1,995 or visit www.FostersFuneralDirectors.com/Motherwell