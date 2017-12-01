Co-op cheque for Befrienders

Befriend Motherwell was one of three local charities and groups to share in the distribution of grant money from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

At a ceremony held in the Chapelhall branch of the Co-op, Befriend Motherwell learned that the support from local shoppers who nominated them as beneficiary had resulted in an award of £3529.56. Paul, assistant manager at Chapelhall branch is pictured with Liz Magunnigal, co0ordinator, and Alex Baird, chairman of trustees, at the cheque handover.