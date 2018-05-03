Charity cyclists stop off at Fir Park

A hardy bunch of cyclists breezed into Fir Park last week as part of a marathon fundraising event.

Glasgow police officers and supporters visited Motherwell on the opening day of the Tour de SPFL, a five-day, 360-mile pedal push to Scotland’s 12 Premiership football grounds.

The event, to raise money for Breast Cancer Care, is in honour of Giffnock Soccer Centre football coach Val Wallace, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The team leader, Detective Chief Inspector Joe McKearns, said: “When Val was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, we decided to do this challenge as myself and my friends enjoy cycling. Unfortunately for me, in one of the training runs, I fell and broke both my elbows and my wrist. I wasn’t able to do the cycle, but drove the support vehicle with Val as my number two.”

The group held a race night to start off their fundraising and more than £15,000 has been raised so far.

Rona Grierson, community fundraising manager for Breast Cancer Care, said “It has been a privilege to work with the Tour de SPFL team and support them with their fundraising challenge.”