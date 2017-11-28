Asda launch FOOT LONG chocolate eclair

The most gluttonous time of the year just got a bit more decadent as Asda have revealed their latest addition to the bakery aisle – a foot long chocolate éclair.

The classic French dessert has been given a mammoth size makeup by the supermarket to bring a certain je ne sais quoi to the supermarket shelves this December.

The colossal size pudding, which is inspired by an emerging trend for oversized sharing desserts in Paris, retails at £5.00 and is made with light choux pastry, filled with fluffy Belgian chocolate mousse and sticky caramel sauce and topped with a chocolate fondant.

Claire Reed, product development manager for chilled bakery, said: “Straight from the streets of Paris to Asda shelves, traditional French favourites can now be enjoyed by the whole family this Christmas.

She added: “Our experts have lovingly hand finished our striking new desserts, adding the final touch of affordable luxury to your seasonal soirée – sure to leave your loved ones saying Oh La La!”

The showstopping Giant Éclair centrepiece will be available in Asda stores from December 14.