Anne helps highlight charity’s work

A Motherwell-born vet is currently starring in a new television series showcasing the life-saving work of animal charity PDSA.

Anne Robinson features in the fascinating new Channel 4 series, called The People’s Vet, which involved cameras spending six months behind the scenes at two of the charity’s busy Pet Hospitals – in Kirkdale and Huyton, on Merseyside.

The series captures all the drama as PDSA’s heroic vet teams deal with hundreds of cases every single day – ranging from routine check-ups to extraordinary life-and-death emergencies.

Anne has worked at Liverpool’s Huyton PDSA Pet Hospital for 30 years where it is her role to help treat sick and injured pets in consultations and operations.

She said: “The series gives us a great opportunity to show the wider world what an important job we do at PDSA across our nation-wide Pet Hospitals.

“We are dealing with some of the country’s most vulnerable pets and owners.

“It was quite an experience having the cameras on site. Any initial concerns we had were quickly overcome and they only filmed staff and pet owners who were happy with cameras present.

“Nothing was staged; they just wanted to capture real life.”

Anne added that part of the appeal of her work is that every day is different and she never know what type if case will come through the surgery door.

She said: “That’s what makes it a fascinating job and I think that will come across in the series.”

Between PDSA’s five pet hospitals in Scotland, the staff treat over 550 pets on an average day and provide over 300,000 treatments every year. Combined, the sites cost PDSA nearly £4.5 million to run annually and the charity relies entirely on generous public support.

Produced for Channel 4 by Blakeway North, The People’s Vet appears every Saturday at 4.30pm.

Donations to the PDSA’s work can be made online at www.pdsa.org.uk/donate.