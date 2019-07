For couples looking to start a family, or families looking to make a move, don't miss out on these fantastic properties in Motherwell.

With three, four, five and six bedroom houses all on the market to suit whatever needs your family has, check out these wonderful houses that could just turn out to be your dream home.

1. Archerfield Crescent, 3 bed house Located on the outskirts of Motherwell, this detached house has a garden (perfect for pets and kids), double bedrooms and an overall modern design. Offers over 205,000

2. Viewpark Road, 3 bed house This semi-detached home could present the perfect opportunity for those who love a project to create an amazing family home. The back garden is a large expansion of level lawn which could easily be extended. Offers over 189,000

3. St Mungo's Crescent, 3 bed villa A detached family villa, this home comes with three double bedrooms (one with an en-suite), a south facing garden with laid lawn, paved patio and raised decking. Offers over 179,995

4. Cypress Road, 5 bed house This five bed house is spread out over three floors. The second floor has a recently upgraded master bathroom with stand alone bath, double shower and the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes. Offers over 285,000

