Why can’t you tackle mice and rats in Motherwell area says MSP

North Lanarkshire Council has been forced to deny that it has just one lone pest control officer for the whole of the authority.

The issue came to light after Scottish National Party MSP Clare Adamson spoke out on behalf of constituents amidst claims that numbers of rats and mice are alarmingly on the rise.

Stating that complaints to the council were simply going unheeded Ms Adamson said: “The reducation in bin collections is a possible cause but my communications with the council suggests that a drastic reduction in the number of pest control officers, coupled with an end to proactive baiting, are significant factors that are not being given attention.

“It is highly distressing to have a home invaded by rats or mice

“One pest control officer to cover the whole of North Lanarkshire is entirely inadequate”

A council spokesperson said: “Although the council has reduced the number of pest control officers it employs directly, we have commissioned a private pest control firm to ensure that residents receive the same service within the same time period.

“To say that we only have one pest control officer to cover the entire council area is misleading.

“Where there is identified rodent activity within private land, the council has powers to identify the owner of the land and require them to take steps to have the area treated.

“The council provides a three weekly bin collection which is the maximum volume of uplift recommended by the Scottish Government, as part of its Household Waste Charter. If residents utilise the four bin system correctly there should be sufficient bin capacity.”