The Ferri and Elliot Show is a place to share stories

Two Motherwell friends have launched a new podcast to share their stories and those of other people ... including some well-known faces.

Chris Ferri and Stephen Elliot decided the launch The Ferri & Elliott Show following traumatic times in both their lives as Chris successfully battled bowel cancer and Stephen’s dad passed away from Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Stephen said: “As Chris was going through his treatment he wanted something positive to focus on, as the same I was in a dark place and my mental health was really suffering.

“We decided that doing a podcast and being able to talk about both what we had gone through and having the opportunity to meet other people and share their stories would do us both good.”

Chris and Stephen started off posting videos to introduce themselves to their audience before they started to welcome guests on to the show ... the first being Motherwell panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith who spoke about his career as an actor along with many other topics.

Other guests have included Radio Clyde presenter Gina McKie, former Scottish rugby star Doddie Weir, MMA fighter Chris Bungard and self help guru Dr David Hamilton.

Stephen said: “Everyone we have met has brought something special to the show.

“With my Dad’s illness I was keen to be able to promote MND as so little is known about it so we were delighted when Doddie said he would meet with us. He shared his own experiences of living with MND and the work of his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, but he gave us so much more talking about his career in rugby to choosing and was even up for playing our zombie apocalypse game, when we were actually a bit nervous about asking him.

“I’ve been reading the work of Dr Hamilton since I was 15 so to have the chance to not only meet him, but to be able to sit down with him for an hour, was quite the thrill.”

Not all the guests have had a serious message to present, some have just been a chance for the two presenters to have fun.

Stephen said: “We shared our mutual love of wrestling with Sheepie and then Chris told us about his pro wrestling wrestling so that was fun for us.

“We’ve had a ‘Girls’ Night In’ with some of the girls at Chris’s gym which ended up being absolutely mental, Gina introduced us to her sound effect game and we sang Billy Ocean songs much to Chris’s chagrin.”

Coming soon to the show will be Anne Rowan, who established Chris’s House in Wishaw in memory of her son Chris Hands.

The duo are are keen supporters of the charity as demonstrated when 90 people from Ferri Fit and Bellshill Youth Work, took part in this year’s Scottish Tough Mudder in aid of Chris’s House and Bowel Cancer UK.

Chris said: “We were the largest team involved this year all wearing customised purple event tops made by Miyo Apparel, every one worked together starting as a team and finishing as a team.

“We organise events like this every year to encourage people to step out of their comfort zone and face their fears. A lot of members would have never signed up to an event like this and were worried about it but on the day they all worked together and enjoyed themselves.

“An event like this takes a lot of organising but the reaction from the kids and seeing how much everyone worked together makes it all worth it.”

Stephen and Chris do have some dream guests they liked to get on the show in future.

Stephen said: “We’d love to interview Lewis Capaldi and Jane McGarry. Hopefully as the show gets bigger we can make that happen, as we have found already that one open door leads to another – of course, if they just want to get in touch through the Facebook page we’d be delighted to hear from them.”

For more about the show visit www.facebook.com/pg/FerriAndElliottShow and search for ‘Ferri and Elliott Show’ on YouTube.