SQA announce partnership with Newarthill mental health charity

Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) staff will raise funds for a Newarthill mental health charity over the next two years.

Employees at the exam body’s Glasgow office will organise fundraising activities for You Are My Sunshine (YAMS).

YAMS delivers mental health therapy, support and advice to the local community and further afield from their base in Brannock High.

The charity offers a variety of free mental health awareness sessions, as well as craft and sports activities for service users.

YAMS chairwoman Rhonda Jones said: “We are very thankful to be chosen as the charity partner for SQA’s Glasgow office.

“Our Mental Health Hub is possible only because of the generosity of individuals and organisations. SQA’s support will help us to raise awareness about mental health, and provide support to those in need in the local community and beyond.”

Rosemary Mooney, SQA responsible business manager, added: “We’re looking forward to getting started with our fundraising activities for this fantastic charity.

“SQA staff are delighted to support an organisation that is clearly having a hugely positive impact on the local community”

Every two years, SQA staff choose a charity partner local to their Dalkeith and Glasgow offices.

In recent years the two offices have raised a total of £13,500 for the British Heart Foundation and SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).