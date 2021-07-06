Any adult who has not received their first jab can get one here – and a second jab will be administered to anyone who has had waited eight weeks since their first one.

Ravenscraig will operate from 8.30am to 7.30pm on a daily basis as will the Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride.

Health chiefs have agreed to operate on this non-invitation basis to ensure that as many patients are vaccinated in the shortest space of time.