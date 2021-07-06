Ravenscraig still welcoming those who want first jab or second on drop-in basis
NHS Lanarkshire is reminding over-18s that vaccinations are still available in a drop-in basis at Ravenscraig.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:56 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:56 am
Any adult who has not received their first jab can get one here – and a second jab will be administered to anyone who has had waited eight weeks since their first one.
Ravenscraig will operate from 8.30am to 7.30pm on a daily basis as will the Alistair McCoist Complex in East Kilbride.
Health chiefs have agreed to operate on this non-invitation basis to ensure that as many patients are vaccinated in the shortest space of time.
The Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex has also been operating as a drop -in clinic and it has now been confirmed that it will continue will to do so on Monday July 13 and Tuesday July 13 from 9am to 5pm.