Parking restrictions at Strathclyde Park are now operational

Parking facilities at Strathclyde Park were closed at 7am yesterday (March 24)

The move has been taken in line with Government guidelines to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

However, it has been stressed that the park itself remains open to both walkers and cyclists - who must respect guidelines on social distancing and must not congregate in groups.

The measures also apply to the other car parks in ‘green lungs’overseen by North Lanarkshire Council’s arms length trust.

These are Drumpellier Country Park in Coatbridge and Palacerigg Country Park in Cumbernauld.