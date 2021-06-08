Nurse's advice for those who do not take Covid-19 vaccination was correct
People who don’t want to take the Covid-19 vaccination are being asked to take tests twice a week to protect themselves and others within NHS Lanarkshire boundaries.
The Motherwell Times received a complaint from one reader who felt that a “scaremongering” nurse had over-stepped the mark by conveying this information when her mother went along for her jab.
The reader – who admits it’s caused a family argument over childcare- also claimed this was in contravention of advice issued by the World Health Organisation.
However, a NHS Lanarkshire spokesperson has since confirmed: “NHS Lanarkshire is strongly encouraging people to do a Covid test twice per week. We understand that some are reluctant to be vaccinated. That is their right.”