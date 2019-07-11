New map showing walks and cycling routes to Strathclyde Park launched by Lanarkshire councils

A new map showing 13 walks and cycling routes to and from Strathclyde Park has been launched by North and South Lanarkshire Councils.

It gives directions, distances, historical points and places of interest for each route, all of which lead to the park.

The walks start from locations across Lanarkshire, including Hamilton, Bellshill, Chatelherault, North Motherwell, Baron’s Haugh, Uddingston and East Kilbride.

A mobile phone app also supports the map and is available in both Apple and Google play stores by searching WALKCYCLE4AIR or walking cycling Lanarkshire.

To celebrate the launch of the map and app, pupils from local schools, community groups and elected members walked and cycled some of the routes before meeting at Strathclyde Park.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Environment and Transportation Committee at North Lanarkshire Council, said: “This new map and phone app offers plenty of ideas for interesting walks and cycle routes over the summer.

“Many of the walks link with local train stations, bus stops and other cycle routes, allowing people to leave the car at home and still connect to other areas of Lanarkshire.

“The routes will suit walkers and cyclist of different abilities and allow people to visit many of the attractions Lanarkshire has to offer.

“When you arrive at Strathclyde Park, there are play parks, paths, wildlife, watersports, a café, and much more for everyone to enjoy.”

Schools taking part in the launch event were St Bernadette’s and Ladywell Primaries from Motherwell, Bellshill Academy, and St Mary’s Primary from Hamilton.

Bellshill Youth Experience and staff from the two councils and South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture were also involved.

Copies of the map are available from the Watersports Centre at Strathclyde Park, local libraries, council buildings and on signs at the park.

The annual North Lanarkshire Walking Festival will take place in August, see page 11 for details.