Motherwell virus crisis man has stayed in China

A Motherwell man who teaches English in China has opted not to return home – despite cases of the Coronavirus jumping from two to 32 in the space of a week in his city.

Gordon Hunter (65), who hails from Muirhouse, is located in Nantong which lies two hours west of Shanghai,

Crucially it is 403 miles eastward from the epicentre of Wuhan.

The former Dalziel High School pupil sees empty streets and malls on a daily basis plus strict government controls to ensure that no profiteering takes place, over the sale of food.

Gordon, who is only teaching lessons via computer now, said: “The worst thing is keeping yourself occupied but in fact it takes every bit of energy you have got to change from a classroom teacher to an online teacher. It is a pivotal moment in history.

“We are in the middle of something that has never been tried before – the locking down of a number of cities most vulnerable to the virus.

“The people co-operate because they have faith in the ability of their government to steer the nation through crisis as they have done in the past.”