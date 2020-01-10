Motherwell’s Liz is honoured by the Queen

By Local Democracy Reporter Neil McGrory

The chairwoman of a North Lanarkshire charity has been honoured in the New Year’s Honours List.

Liz Seaton of North Lanarkshire Carers Together, will be given an British Empire Medal in recognition of her services to the carers network in Scotland, something she said has left her feeling “overwhelmed”.

“I have never done anything with a view to getting a medal,” she said of her involvement with the charity, which dates back to its founding in 2001.

“Everything we do is to help and support the unpaid carers across North Lanarkshire,” added the 79-year-old, who hails from Motherwell but now lives in Wishaw.

Liz was a carer for her late husband James, who was paralysed in a traffic accident. It was this which caused her to get involved with Carers Together, which now has around 4,000 people in its database.

The organisation seeks to improve the lives of carers by actively linking them with professionals in working relationships, and it works closely with North Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire.

Ross McGuffie, Chief Officer of Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to Liz on her award and recognition of all the fantastic work she’s done

The Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker would like to congratulate Liz on this great accolade.

For more information about Carers Together, visit www.carerstogether.org/ or call 01698 404055.