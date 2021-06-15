Neena Mahal, who has been in this post since 2013 and a non-executive member of the Board for eight years prior to that, received the honour for services to healthcare.

The Cumbernauld resident who was appointed a Deputy Lord Lieutenant in 2014 and has also served on the Board of Children in Need, said: “I am humbled and deeply honoured to receive this recognition. It has come as a total surprise and I am grateful to whoever nominated me.