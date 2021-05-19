Campbell Smith

Campbell Smith, who attends Noble Primary School, began growing his hair when the first lockdown started after telling mum Nichola he wanted to donate the hair to The Little Princess Trust by getting the longer style cut off.

This was with the aim of this being made into a £550 wig for youngsters who have experienced hair loss for medical reasons.

Nichola explained: "Over the year he faced a lot of ridicule and even some name calling from friends, and on a daily basis he has been mistaken as a girl by other kids and adults.

"He has faced it like a champ, kept going and finally we are at the stage where we feel he has enough to make a substantial donation. Any other money he makes he is going to donate to the William Syndrome Foundation UK which is the charity set up for people with the rare genetic condition his five-year-old sister Drew has.

“His hair shave is booked in for next Friday and although I’m excited I could cry at the thought of his long beautiful hair being cut. I just think he has chosen to do such a beautiful thing and that possibly his story could inspire others to care less about what society thinks and to stay strong for the greater goal.”