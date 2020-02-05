Kenneth beats Tinto challenge to aid Beatson Cancer Charity

A Lanarkshire fitness specialist climbed up Tinto Hill every week during 2019, raising £11,100 for Beatson Cancer Charity.

Kenneth Muir, owner of Body Morph Fitness, completed the runs up and down the South Lanarkshire hill in a total of 52 hours. To top off the theme, he also turned 52 in the last year.

Kenneth, who previously fought cancer himself, completed his latest challenge in honour of his cousin Claire, who received life-saving treatment at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

Claire was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 after going to the hospital feeling extremely unwell.

After a CT scan she was diagnosed and told that it was inoperable and incurable.

She was then referred to The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre’s Gynaecology Oncology Clinic, where she underwent chemotherapy, surgery to remove the tumour and completed a clinical trial.

Kenneth said: “As a cancer survivor myself, I decided to raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity a few years ago when my cousin Claire received life changing treatment at The Beatson Cancer Centre.

“Running Tinto every week for a year certainly had its challenges the main being the weather! It was all worth it in the end and I managed to hit my target of completing 52 trips up and down in under 52 hours.

“The amount raised has certainly exceeded my expectations, so a huge thank you to all who have supported the cause of helping patients who are fighting cancer.”

Body Morph Fitness has been regularly involved with Beatson Cancer Charity for a number of years, introducing a weekly class called ‘Gentle Movements’ which encourages cancer patients to gently return to exercise.

The gym in Bothwell Road, Hamilton, also has several services available to rehabilitate those who have suffered from illness.

Ashley Abercromby, Beatson Cancer Charity’s events fundraiser said: ‘A huge congratulations to Kenneth for completing the difficult task of running up and down Tinto every week for a year.

“The amount raised is outstanding, so a huge thank you to all who have supported Kenneth in this challenge. The money raised will go towards supporting people affected by cancer and those close to them.”

To donate to Kenneth’s fundraising page visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/beattintoforbeatson and to read his blog detailing the year-long challenge visit www.bodymorphfitness.co.uk/category/beat-tinto-blog.

Kenneth was joined on his climbs by his dog Cal and Body Morph Fitness is also selling dog bandanas in aid of the charity, for more information email dogbandanas@bodymorphfitness.co.uk.

Body Morph’s classes take place at the Beatson Cancer Charity’s Wellbeing Centre every Thursday at 11am.

Free for all patients and family members, the class is designed to assist mobility and ease tension. To book a place call 0141 212 0505.

To learn more about the charity visit www.beatsoncancercharity.org.