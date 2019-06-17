Karate fighters pull on their football boots for Macmillan

A charity football match organised by Wado Kai Central Karate Club in Holytown and Shotts raised £3400 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was the brainchild of 15-year-old WKC student Rhys Brown in memory of WKC instructor Grant Bonar’s dad Bill.

Bill was diagnosed in 2016 with stage four lung cancer and secondary cancer in the bones and died last June.

Rhys wanted to do a WKC dads vs WKC kids game and together with one of the other dads in the club, John McStay, arranged the match – which was won by the kids on penalties.

It was decided to raise funds in support of Macmillan Cancer Support to thank the charity for the ‘outstanding’ care it provided to Bill and the rest of the Bonar family.