It is certainly handy having Jimmy around

North Lanarkshire Care and Repair volunteer Jimmy Patrick reached a milestone recently, having completed his 300th job for the service.

North Lanarkshire Care and Repair provides practical help to those who are of pensionable age, or have a disability, with small repairs and handyperson tasks around the home.

Jimmy has been volunteering with the service for two years, he said: “Being a volunteer with North Lanarkshire Care and Repair has been very rewarding.

“The clients I visit are all grateful for the service, especially when they realise most of the jobs we carry out are free.

“I will continue to be a volunteer for as long as I can and hope if the time comes when I need help, this service will still be running.”

North Lanarkshire Care and Repair’s team of volunteers can help with jobs, including: wiring plugs, assembling flat pack furniture, putting up curtain poles, replacing light bulbs, moving furniture, and much more.

North Lanarkshire Care and Repair is managed by Horizon Housing Association, part of the Link Housing Group), if you know someone who would benefit from this free service call 0330 303 0301 or email northlan@care-and-repair.org.