Here's how under 30s can register for text invitation for Covid 19 jab - but they must be quick!
NHS Lanarkshire is inviting all 18 to 29-year-olds in the area to register online or by phone before Friday June 4 to get details of their COVID-19 vaccine appointment sent to them by email or text.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:25 pm
Those not registering will be sent their appointment details by letter at a later date.
Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire said: “By registering for the vaccine online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday June 4 those aged 18 to 29 can get their appointment by email or text wherever they are.
"This is particularly important for those who are planning to be away or have different term time addresses to ensure they still get details of their appointment quickly.”