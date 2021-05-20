7/5/2021. FREE TO USE PICS. Pics of care home nurse Lynn Bell, who has done cartoon "superhero" paintings of all her colleagues at Parksprings Care Home in Motherwell.Pic shows L-R: Linda Webb, Michelle Carrigan, Rosie Brennan.

Wonder woman Lynn Bell, who works in Parksprings care home has created caricatures of all of her co-workers – in full-flight and resplendent in flowing capes.

Lynn (53) says her painting has been inspired by of the collective spirit of the team.

She said: “Each and every one of my workmates has demonstrated an inner strength that would put The Hulk in the shade.

“It’s well publicised that COVID-19 posed very real challenges for care homes over the last year or so. Parksprings has been no different.

“My colleagues’ capacity for compassion and commitment, however, has known no bounds.

Lynn, 53, from Cambusnethan, Wishaw has been painting from childhood. She moved into the care home sector in 2011 after working as a hospital nurse for five years.

The grandmother-of-two added: “From helping my children – and now grandchildren – in their school art assignments, to painting friends’ pets, there’s not much I’ve not turned my hand to. I was looking for a new project to get my teeth into. The inspiration was right there in front of me.”

Lynn, who normally paints to unwind from a nightshift, continued: “Since starting work in care homes a decade ago, I’ve always loved the sense of togetherness, among staff and residents alike. That applies to the good times and the bad.

“I wanted to help recognise what has really been a superhuman effort. Most importantly, I just wanted to put a smile on everyone’s faces.In the last year everyone has had so much to deal with, none more so than our residents and their families.

"I’ve also seen how all of my colleagues have responded to adversity, how they’ve adapted to new ways of working - and how they’ve kept caring for, and reassuring residents, every step of the way.

"They are all my heroes and it’s a privilege to work among them.”

Michelle Carrigan, Parksprings Care Home Manager said: “This has given everyone a real lift.