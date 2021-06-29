The service which will run from 9am to 5pm is for over 18s who haven’t received their first jab – and for those who have waited more than eight weeks to receive their second.

Dr Mark Russell Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire said: “To make the clinics more convenient we have also added rebooking appointments on the same days as the drop-in clinics. This means that people can reschedule their booked appointment if it suits them better. People can also cancel their appointment and come here.”