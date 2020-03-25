Did lockdown come too late in Scotland?

Over 80 per cent of people in Scotland think the Government left it too late to take strict measures against coronavirus, according to new research.

A whopping 81 per cent say they should have acted more quickly, while half believe Boris Johnson should have shut schools and put the country into lockdown much earlier.

However, the study, conducted this week by 4media Group, shows that 57 per cent of adults believe both the Prime Minister and the Government as a whole are doing decent job in handling the crisis, nevertheless.

Despite pleas to stop panic buying, three-quarters of families are struggling to get everything they need from supermarkets.

The survey showed too that fears over catching the virus had risen dramatically in a seven day period- from 59 per cent to 69 per cent and were heeding guidelines more stringently.

The number of people who know someone in self isolation has also jumped from just 12 per cent to 43 per cent.