David Beckham pays a visit to Motherwell’s Zac

A young Scots’ toddler fighting a life limiting lung and heart disorder has been given a welcome boost in his battle with the condition – from global football icon David Beckham.

Little Zac Gunn, who recently turned two last month (December), enjoyed a kick about with the former England and Manchester United star while in London for treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Zac, from Motherwell, was recently diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension, a rare and extremely serious condition that affects the heart and lungs.

The condition is currently incurable.

But despite his battle, Zac managed to shrug off his worries to enjoy a kickabout with ‘Becks’ in front of stunned Great Ormond Street staff and proud parents Gordon, 33, and Ashley, 32.

Dad Gordon said: “It has been a really tough time for Zac and for all of the family. Collectively we’ve been in shock since being given the diagnosis and we struggled to cope initially as a family.

“But for someone so young, Zac is such a strong person and a real fighter. He just gets up and gets on with things and myself, his mum Ashley and his brother Jacob are just so proud of him.

“It was amazing to see him forget his worries for a while by playing football with David Beckham. David is a global superstar but Zac wasn’t phased at all and got stuck in.

“David was an absolute gentlemen with us. We had a decent chat and he is such a nice person, really down to earth. He spent some time with us, posing for photographs and wished us well.

“It was an amazing experience and I can’t thank David, or the staff at Great Ormond Street enough.”

Zac was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension in September last year after doctors ruled his blood vessels were too small for his heart to be able to pump blood through his body.

The youngster had gone through five weeks of tests, firstly at Wishaw General Hospital then at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children before his case was transferred to London’s Great Ormond Street.

Following diagnosis, Zac’s parents launched a Just Giving page to try and raise much needed funds for Great Ormond Street’s Pulmonary Hypertension service, part of the Hospital’s Cardiorespiratory clinical unit. With a £1000 target, the page has so far raised more than £9000.

“Everyone has been so supportive. We just have to keep hoping and praying that a cure can be found in the next few years,” added Gordon.

To support the Gunn family’s fundraising efforts for Zac and the hospital, visit the justgiving page headed zacthewarrior