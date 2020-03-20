Craigneuk death being treated as ‘suspicious’

Police are treating the death of a 46-year-old man in Craigneuk as ‘suspicious’.

The body of Gary Gray, was found within a property in McGregor Street around 9.45am on Tuesday (March 17).

Emergency services attended, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death which at this time is being treated as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant Derrick Lunan, of Wishaw CID, launched an appeal for information.

He said: “We are conducting extensive enquiries into the death of Gary and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“I would ask those who may have seen Gary in the lead up to his death to get in contact with officers.

“Police are working closely with Gary’s family to ensure they have everything they need at this difficult time.

“There will be increased patrols in the area and I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the local community.”

Anyone with information should contact the police via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.