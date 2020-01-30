Could do better, says hospital’s report card

University Hospital Wishaw has been given a pass mark for the way it treats its elderly patients although improvements should be made.

The hospital was the subject of a snap inspection in October by the Government’s watchdog body Healthcare Improvement Scotland, focussing on ward 7 (medical/respiratory), ward 11 (stroke rehabilitation), ward 12 (orthopaedic/rehabilitation), and ward 17 (surgical).

Following publication of its findings, head of Quality Care, Ian Smith, said: “We found a good provision of snacks available to patients and pressure ulcer risk assessments were completed within the nationally required standard.

“However, not all patients had person-centred care plans, and nutritional screening assessments were not always accurately completed.

“In addition, there was poor completion of food record charts and fluid balance charts. We expect NHS Lanarkshire to address all the areas for improvement.”

Frances Dodd, NHS Lanarkshire’s director of Acute Nursing, responded: “The inspectors highlighted some of University Hospital Wishaw’s key strengths in providing a high standard of care to older people.

“For example, a good provision of snacks available to patients and pressure ulcer risk assessments were completed within the nationally required standard.

“We have an ongoing programme of work to improve standards of record keeping and, in response to the report, the record keeping process has been reviewed to ensure it is more robust.”