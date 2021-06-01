Dr Jackie Hyland, NHS Lanarkshire Consultant in Health Protection, said: “We can now do more as the restrictions ease but we need to do this safely.

“In some areas like Bellshill infections are spreading and we can stop the spread if people keep their distance and pick up kits for regular home testing.

“The good news is that these tests are available to everyone.

"They can be ordered online or by phone.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or by calling 119 for home delivery.”