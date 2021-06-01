Bellshill rates of Covid-19 spark plea from health board
NHS Lanarkshire bosses have admitted to having concerns about rising Covid-19 rates in Bellshill -and are now asking residents to take twice weekly tests.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 1:37 pm
Dr Jackie Hyland, NHS Lanarkshire Consultant in Health Protection, said: “We can now do more as the restrictions ease but we need to do this safely.
“In some areas like Bellshill infections are spreading and we can stop the spread if people keep their distance and pick up kits for regular home testing.
“The good news is that these tests are available to everyone.
"They can be ordered online or by phone.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or by calling 119 for home delivery.”
Alternatively, a visit to a testing site is also being advised.