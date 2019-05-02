Contracts awarded to support North Lanarkshire’s carers

Three third sector organisations have been awarded contracts to provide vital services and support for adult and young carers across North Lanarkshire.

North Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership has awarded the initial four-year contracts to Action for Children Young Carers Project, Lanarkshire Carers Centre and North Lanarkshire Carers Together.

Action for Children’s Young Carers Project helps support young people with education, training and employment and access to leisure and social opportunities.

Lanarkshire Carers Centre offers direct support for adult carers and develops and delivers services that make a positive difference to the lives of adult carers across Lanarkshire.

North Lanarkshire Carers Together supports carers through the provision of an information, campaigning and representation service that actively links them with professional support and by raising awareness about the many issues carers face every day.

Awarding the contracts will ensure carers of all ages have access to a full spectrum of preventative approaches and supports that enable them to achieve and maintain optimum wellbeing, and be fully supported to continue their caring role.

Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire chief officer Ross McGuffie said: “We look forward to continuing working in partnership with these excellent organisations to provide vital ongoing support to adult carers and young carers across North Lanarkshire.”