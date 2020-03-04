Cleland man wins £195k payout after medical error at Wishaw General

A man who swallowed his dental plate has won £195,000 damages after he became seriously ill following a hospital procedure to remove the false teeth from his body.

Derek Hamilton went to Wishaw General Hospital on January 26, 2013, after the accident which occurred while he was playing with a grandson.

A surgeon extracted the plate through the oesophagus following an endoscopy but a tear was discovered in the internal muscular tube.

A court heard that Mr Hamilton’s medical condition subsequently deteriorated rapidly with life-threatening conditions. He spent a total of 45 days in hospital.

Mr Hamilton (64) of Cleland, subsequently raised an action at the Court of Session claiming that injuries he suffered were caused by the negligence of a consultant surgeon.

He originally raised a claim for £ 500,000, but damages were agreed at £195,000 although interest has to be added to that.

In the action it was claimed that the surgeon Martin Downey (50) should not have persisted in removing the dental plate via the oesophagus using an endoscope but should instead have performed a laparotomy – a surgical incision to the abdomen.

It was maintained that if he had done that the injuries suffered by Mr Hamilton would have been avoided. The health authority contended that Mr Downey had acted with appropriate skill and care in the circumstances.

But a judge has now ruled in favour of Mr Hamilton after hearing evidence from a number of surgeons and consultants.

Lady Wise said: “I found that Mr Downey took an easily avoidable risk.

“I have found that, but for the taking of that easily avoidable risk, the patient’s oesophagus would have remained intact as it was the act of removing the plate that caused the perforation.”

She said: “The pursuer has therefore established both breach of duty and causation. I emphasise that my conclusions in this case are restricted to an isolated occasion.”

“There was evidence that in his daily work in colorectal surgery Mr Downey operates as a highly skilled and effective professional and it was clear that he regretted very much the poor outcome that resulted in Mr Hamilton’s case,” said Lady Wise.

“I conclude that on the occasion in question Mr Downey significantly underestimated the risk of perforating Mr Hamilton’s oesophagus with the sharp edges of the plate.”