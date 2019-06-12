CLAN project in successful bid to Lottery

Lanarkshire’s hospices have received an award from The National Lottery Community Fund to help fund a partnership project for three years

Compassionate Lanarkshire (CLAN) will see St Andrew’s, Kilbryde and Strathcarron hospices work together to support vulnerable and isolated individuals and families affected by a life-limiting illness.

The project, which is match funded by South Lanarkshire Health & Care Partnership, will offer emotional, therapeutic and practical support to help individuals and families identify, value and build on their strengths to achieve the best possible quality of life.

CLAN will work with clients and carers in their own homes and communities to identify and build on their strengths, increase knowledge and understanding, manage stress and anxiety, enhance resilience, improve emotional health and wellbeing, identify and access services, supports and opportunities: all with the aim of reducing isolation, loneliness and anticipatory grief.

Joy Farquharson, deputy chief executive of St Andrew’s Hospice and bid lead, said: “The three hospices are delighted to have been successful in our bid to secure this funding and are excited to develop and implement this project over the next three years.

“Including contributions from each hospice, over £1 million will be available to ensure individuals and their families have increased access to specialist support and utilise their individual strengths to improve their quality of life.

“Our CLAN teams, which include coordinators, support workers, complementary therapists and volunteer befrienders, will work with the client and their family to support individual needs.”

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman, Maureen McGinn, added: “The award will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish CLAN every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of their local community.”