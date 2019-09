The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service has named the day of its next visit to Motherwell.

Its team of nurses and technicians will be seeking donations at The Kings Centre in Airbles Road on Tuesday, October 22.

The first session will run from 2pm until 3.30pm and a second session will run from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Donations can be made by over 17s. The upper age limit for first time donors is 66

For more information on eligibililty contact 0345 90 90 999.