Celtic legend Harry Hood is laid to rest

The funeral of Celtic legend Harry Hood took place at St Bride’s Church in Bothwell on Monday.

Mr Hood passed away last month at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer just hours after the club completed a historic treble Treble.

Celtic player Harry Hood heads past the Dunfermline goalkeeper John Arrol

Family and friends gathered to pay their last respects including Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, Lisbon Lions Bertie Auld and Jim Craig and former Hoops players Roy Aitken, Davie Hay and Tom Boyd.

In a statement following his death, Celtic said: “Everyone at Celtic is saddened at the death of Harry Hood, who has passed away at the age of 74.

“A Celtic great, Harry made 310 appearances for the Hoops between 1969 and ’76, scoring a very impressive 123 goals.

“Celtic were blessed with exceptional, world-class strikers at that time, having won the European Cup two years previously, but Harry Hood offered something different to the rest.

“He had skill, poise and a touch of real class. When given a chance in front of goal, he rarely panicked.

“Hood deserves his place in Celtic folklore. He wasn’t a Lisbon Lion or a Quality Street Kid, but he fitted in perfectly at Celtic.

“He had the X-Factor that helped the team win games and in many ways he was the classic Celtic player. His record of 123 goals and 12 major honours stands comparison with the greats.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Harry’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Pop idol winner Michelle McManus performed at the service which was attended by more than 500 mourners including X Factor singer Nicky McDonald.

The Hood family asked for donations to be made to Marie Curie cancer care in his memory.

The service heard Miss McManus sing the hymn I Cannot Tell and readings were given by Mr Hood’s grandchildren.

Originally from Garthamlock, Mr Hood started his professional career at Clyde scoring 96 goals in 197 matches for the Shawfield side across two spells, either side of a two-year stay at Sunderland.

He helped the Bully Wee finish third in Scotland in 1967 and has twice been inducted into the club’s hall of fame, noth in his own right and as part of the entire 1966-67 squad.

Mr Hood left Celtic in 1976, having helped the club win six of their nine titles in a row, and, after a short spells with San Antonio Thunder in the NASL ended his playing career with Motherwell and Queen of the South.

Short spells as manager of Albion Rovers and Queen of the South followed, it was in business he really made his mark as the founder of Lisini Pub Co which operates several public houses and restaurants, including Angels Hotel and the Castle Rooms in Uddingston, Dalziel Park in Motherwell and the Parkville Hotel in Blantyre.

Stuart Ross, the former chief executive of Belhaven Brewery, paid tribute to the former footballer’s contribution to the licensed trade.

He said: “Harry didn’t do posh. What he did do was quality grub and attractive, comfortable bars.”

Mr Hood is survived by his wife Kathleen, children Lisa, Siobhan and Nicholas and six grandchildren.