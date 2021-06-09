Army personnel

The dramatic move which will last at this rate until next Tuesday (June 15) has been enabled by the return of the Armed Forces. For the authority was seen as one out of two in Scotland which would benefit from this assistance along with the Lothians.

Those who qualify must have received their first dose before April 1, have no second appointment and wish to bring it forward or did not attend their second appointment.

Dr Mark Russell, Lead for the covid-19 vaccination programme in Lanarkshire, said: “We have been able to increase the number of second dose appointments we can offer due to the support we are receiving from the Armed Forces. This means we can give people the opportunity to bring forward their second doses if they wish, which will help to protect more people as quickly as possible.”

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the fast track service is being asked to follow details on an existing appointment letter or to contact www.nhsinform.scot/covid-19-vaccine/invitations-and-appointments/rearrange-or-opt-out-of-your-coronavirus-vaccination-appointment