North Lanarkshire Council’s education and families committee gave the go-ahead for the new campus, which will house denominational and non-denominational schools, during a recent online meeting.

Councillors discussed the findings from consultations on both of these and guidance from Education Scotland.

The consultation was open to the public via the council website for an extended 250-day period. due to the pandemic and after compiling the results council officers recommended proceeding with the construction and related alterations to catchment areas.A planning application for the construction will also be considered at a full planning hearing. and the need for new schools is a result of continuing housebuilding on the former site of the steelworks.Councillor Norah Mooney (Labour, Thorniewood) asked how the altered catchment areas would affect younger siblings of children who stayed in their present school rather than transfer to the new one, and with regard to the denominational school called for dialogue with the church to prevent issues with rezoning schools within its parishes.