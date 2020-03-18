Plan to build nursery on site of Bothwell football pitch scrapped

South Lanarkshire Council have scrapped plans to build a new nursery on football pitches at Appledore Crescent in Bothwell.

A planning application for the proposed nursery has been officially withdrawn as the council look set to focus on another site at Clyde Terrace.

That means Holly Cringles – the six-year-old who was left in tears after a public meeting in June – and her friends won’t have to worry about the future of their park any longer.

In a letter to local residents, planning officials said: “The applicant [South Lanarkshire Council] has advised that they wish to withdraw this application.”

A petition started by local resident Eddie Mallon received 345 signatures as the community put pressure on the council to change its mind.

Plans for a new Bothwell nursery came following a Scottish Government initiative to increase the amount of childcare for three- and four-year-olds from August 2020.

Residents had been concerned about traffic and road safety in Knockburnie Road and Appledore Crescent among others with Mr Mallon saying: “The worst-case scenario for me, is that they go ahead with this proposal, don’t sort out the traffic issue and a kid is killed by a lorry.”

Concerns were also voiced about the loss of greenspace and the fact that Appledore is “priority greenspace” which is not supposed to be developed.

Lynn Sherry, South Lanarkshire Council’s head of education, said: “Education Resources have now withdrawn the planning application for the new nursery at Appledore Crescent, Bothwell.

“We now intend to progress with the necessary site investigations and design for a new nursery at Clyde Terrace, Bothwell.

“Prior to submitting a planning application for the Clyde Terrace site we will hold another roadshow to allow residents, parents and other interested parties the opportunity to comment.

“This is likely to be in May or June 2020.”

Stephen Bark - Local Democracy Reporting Service