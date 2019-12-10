Oor Wullie joins Holytown Primary

Holytown Primary has a novel new addition to the school after a highly prized and customised collectible was handed over on campus.

Oor Wullie is now an unofficial addition to the school roll – after the gift was handed over with one particular pupil in mind.

That was Robbie Hughes, who has required medical help at the Royal Hospital For Children at Yorkhill for a cardiac condition.

Statues of the legendary Glebe Street dweller have of course been dotted all across Scotland to raise funds for the facility via the Big Bucket Trail and Robbie was among those who participated in its launch.

After the statue was donated in Robbie’s name, a competition was run within the school to develop the design on the basic figure of Wullie.

The winning entry was dreamed up by senior pupil Sophie Clelland who painted the statue using Robbie as her inspiration.

Robbie helped Sophie paint it too – and everyone is delighted at the end result.

Head teacher Laura Alcorn explained: “The statue is named ‘Oor Robbie’s Rights’ as we are a Rights Respecting School and Robbie has the right to healthcare to get better.

“The statue has pride of place at our school entrance with a plaque detailing the designer and the child it was donated for.”

Other statues which were placed on streets the length and breadth of Scotland have now been auctioned off a whopping £1.3 million for three Scottish children’s charities in total.