Official opening of new nursery class in Mossend

A derelict building in Mossend has been transformed into a new nursery.

Holy Family Nursery Class in Bellshill has been developed within the former Mossend Senior Citizens Centre to provide increased and improved nursery provision.

From August all eligible two year olds, and all children aged from three years to those not yet attending primary school, will be entitled to an increase in free Early Learning & Childcare from 600 hours to 1140 hours a year.

The centre was officially opened by Mossend and Holytown councillor Frank McNally, who is also North Lanarkshire Council’s convener of Education and Families, at an informal event, with children singing nursery rhymes last week.

Councillor McNally said: “The opening was really special as it marked the culmination of years of hard work by so many people to get us to this place.

“It’s a first-class resource and it was great to see the children enjoying the fantastic indoor and outdoor play areas.

“It’s one of several such new Family Learning Centres which are set to open in communities across North Lanarkshire in coming months – both in existing schools as well as brand new facilities.

“We are determined to give all young people in North Lanarkshire the best possible start in their lives and facilities like these help us to deliver on that goal.

“Mossend has benefited from investment in recent years, including the new play and sport facilities at Hope Street Park, close to the new nursery.”

The new Holy Family Nursery is part of a massive expansion programme in the development of Early Learning and Childcare across North Lanarkshire.

This year the amount of early learning and childcare entitlement will almost double – from 600 to 1140 hours per year – for all three and four year olds and eligible two year olds.

The nursery has a capacity for up to 32 children aged between two and four years old.

Frances Wilson, head teacher of Holy Family Primary and Nursery Class, added: “It’s clear to see just how much the children are enjoying their new surroundings and the feedback we’ve had from parents and the wider community has been so positive.

“The new nursery class brings with it so many benefits, such as provision of accessible and high quality early learning and childcare, which we know enriches children with the skills and confidence to carry on throughout schooling and helps them succeed in life”.

Parents and providers looking for more details about the changes to early learning and childcare should visit www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/elc.