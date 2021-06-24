Banffshire-based co-ordinator Finlay Macleod who has taught Gaelic in Canada has been in touch to announce that he is in the process of booking a yet-to-be-confirmed city centre venue for sessions on Saturday, August 21 and Saturday August 28.

This will enable Gaelic speakers from the North Lanarkshire area to meet up and decide how best to progress with the plans – which will be further developed in groups based in local authorities across the West of Scotland.