New pitch plans for Muirhouse school

North Lanarkshire Council’s Play Services team have announced plans for a MUGA pitch to be installed at St Brendan’s Primary.

Work is expected to begin on the project shortly, which it is hoped will see the first use by the autumn.

The pitch, which has received funding of £100,000 from the council’s Local Development Programme, chaired by Councillor Kenneth Duffy, has been a long time in the making.

St Brendan’s and Muirhouse primary schools are contributing around £10K between them towards the project. The increased budget will allow joint school use and wider community group use.

Commenting on the news, Councillor Duffy said: “I’m delighted that the schools will finally get their much-needed MUGA pitch, replacing the dated red ash park.

“This project has taken longer to get started than I would have liked – primarily due to contracting issues – but it is great news that work is scheduled to start this month.

“It is vital that the work does not disrupt pupils and staff at the school and it is heartening to see that access to the site will be from Merryton Road. This will mean that the main playground can be kept free of vehicles at all times and will not impact on the schools.

“I thank the council’s Play Services team and Parent Councils at both schools for all their hard work to date on this project and I will continue to liaise with both them and the school’s head teacher to ensure the project has a successful outcome for all.”